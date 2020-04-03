NOLA-PS: Nearly 3,000 additional Wi-Fi hotspots obtained for students; LYFT to offer free rides to Food Distribution Sites

An empty classroom is seen at a closed school in Paris, Monday, March 16, 2020. France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday until further notice to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

NEW ORLEANS – Per Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement to extend the stay-at-home order through Thursday, April 30, all NOLA public schools will remain closed for the duration of the month of April.

This necessary action is an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our city and state. The District will issue updates to the public with developments every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CONTINUOUS LEARNING – NOLA-PS PROCURES NEARLY 3,000 ADDITIONAL WI-FI HOTSPOTS FOR STUDENTS

NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) is problem-solving at the district level to help address gaps in internet access and connectivity across our community of schools. NOLA-PS has procured nearly 3,000 additional Wi-Fi hotspots based on demonstrated need from schools. These are in addition to the 10,000 Chromebooks and 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots NOLA-PS has already acquired in an effort to improve distanced learning for NOLA Public School students in need. NOLA-PS is working in close coordination with schools to address the need for each student population and prepare the Chromebooks and hotspots to adhere to each organization’s platform.

The District is working quickly to have these much-needed resources received, programmed and distributed in a timely manner so that continuous learning can remain equitable for NOLA Public School students. The items will begin being distributed to schools beginning Monday of next week. Details on the distribution plan were communicated to school leaders on Thursday, April 2nd.

CHILD NUTRITION – LYFT TO PROVIDE FREE RIDES FOR FAMILIES TO NOLA-PS FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES STARTING MONDAY, APRIL 6

NOLA-PS is excited to announce LYFT has donated $5,000 in free rides to and from Food Distribution Sites in Orleans Parish starting Monday, April 6th. The following code will be valid during Citywide Feeding Program service hours on Mondays and Wednesdays.

To enter a promo code in the Lyft app:

Open the Lyft app Tap the menu icon in the top left corner Tap ‘Promos’ in the menu that appears Tap ‘Enter promo code’ to add the code CV19NOLAPS20 Tap ‘Apply’ to finish

For more information on entering promo codes, please see this page.

Since Monday, March 16, approximately 307,000 meals and counting have been served to students in Orleans Parish, with approximately 119,600 being served this week.

Citywide Feeding Program Schedule:

Every Monday, meals will be provided for two days.

meals will be provided for Every Wednesday , meals will be provided for three days.

, meals will be provided for Community Feeding sites will NOT be open on Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.

be open on Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. Service Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Families wishing to access information on child nutrition resources should visit the District’s webpage at https://nolapublicschools.com/covid19/nutrition. This webpage has the most up-to-date listing of where food services are available.

Students over 18 that are enrolled in public K-12 schools, including students with disabilities through age 22, are also eligible for free meals at open sites.

Students do not need to be present to receive meals. Parents or caregivers may pick up meals on behalf of the students within their household.

need to be present to receive meals. Parents or caregivers may pick up meals on behalf of the students within their household. Child nutrition resources are available to those under 18 years of age and those who currently attend a public school.

Students who are over 18 years of age and are currently enrolled in public schools will also be allowed to access the community feeding programming. Schools will be contacting those families directly to ensure they are aware of the services available to them.

As a precaution, the District has reissued reminders to all officials at school child nutrition sites to follow the health screening protocols provided by the District for feeding sites. Screening methods include, but are not limited to, daily temperature checks of staff before meals are prepared. Those guidelines apply to all sites operating in the Citywide Coordinated Feeding Effort. NOLA-PS in coordination with the New Orleans Health Department will make decisions regarding the operation of individual Community Feeding sites as a result of this screening method.

ONEAPP MAIN ROUND RESULTS NOW AVAILABLE:

On March 31, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) released K-12 OneApp placement results for the 2020-2021 school year. Families can log-in and review those placement results by visiting: http://oneapp.force.com. If families need help accessing their OneApp results, they may contact the Enrollment Team at (877) 343-4773 or via email at oneapp@nolapublicschools.com. Early Childhood results are expected in May.

K-12 families still seeking a new school for next year may participate in the second round of OneApp, which opens Monday, April 6, 2020 and closes Wednesday, May 6, 2020. As always, the application process is online-only and available at www.EnrollNOLA.org. Families are strongly encouraged to apply to schools with remaining availability in their child’s grade. Projected availability will also be available at www.EnrollNOLA.org prior to Round 2 opening.

The OneApp is the centralized school enrollment application process for Orleans Parish public schools. OneApp provides students and families with the opportunity to apply to schools citywide, based on their child’s unique needs and interests.

COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER WEBPAGE:

The NOLA-PS website has been updated to share important information and resources related to COVID-19 for community members. The community resource center includes distance learning resources for families, as well as links to local agencies and non-profits that are providing critical services and updates on the coronavirus. There are also mental and behavioral health resources to support students, educators and community members through this difficult time. We will continue to update this page as we learn of resources that may be valuable to community members.

The page also serves as a way to connect with community members that are looking for ways to support students and schools. The District is coordinating the collection of resources for schools such as sanitation supplies, educational materials, and various technology needs. If you are looking for information on giving donations, please email donations@nolapublicschools.com or contact 504-430-5311.

To access the NOLA-PS community webpage, visit https://nolapublicschools.com/community

To access distance learning resources webpage, visit https://www.nolapublicschools.com/distance-learning-resources