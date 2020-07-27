NOLA-PS launches ‘Mask Up for Our Kids’ campaign

NEW ORLEANS – As COVID-19 cases rise across throughout the New Orleans region, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) is prioritizing health and safety by working with schools, teachers, parents and students to prepare for a distance-learning start to the school year.

With a goal of getting students back to in-person learning in September, NOLA-PS is urging residents to take steps today that will limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community and make in-person learning possible.

That’s why NOLA-PS, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, iHeart Radio and Cumulus radio stations, and WBOK-FM are partnering to launch the “Mask Up For Our Kids” campaign to encourage all members of the NOLA community wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing whenever possible.

“Our message to the NOLA community is clear – we need everyone to mask up for our kids,” said NOLA-PS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “Now is the time for all members of our community to do our part to stop the spread and create an environment where kids can go back into classrooms. We all know what to do and we can do it together, so let’s mask up, wash our hands, and social distance. Together, we’ll save lives and get students back to a learning environment that’s best for them; the classroom. I’d like to thank Mayor Cantrell for her leadership on this issue, and our radio partners for helping us to get this critical message out to the NOLA community.”

NOLA-PS’ Roadmap to Reopening originally planned for all schools to offer both in-person and distance learning in August. However, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases NOLA-PS has have announced the decision to delay in-person learning until after Labor Day. The message of this campaign is clear – we need NOLA-PS community members to mask up today in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 to help save lives and get kids back into classrooms in September.

NOLA-PS will continue to work with Mayor Cantrell as well as local, state and federal health authorities to monitor the number of cases, testing capacity and indications of community spread. The District will assess data at the end of August to determine if in-person instruction can resume starting after Labor Day.

With support from iHeart Radio and Cumulus stations, as well as WBOK-FM, this campaign will launch with a 30-second public service campaign featuring Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis to air on local radio stations beginning on Saturday, July 25. Additionally, Mayor Cantrell and NOLA-PS social media channels will be sharing information on their social media channels as well.