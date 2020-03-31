NOLA Brewing producing and distributing hand sanitizer in addition to new beers

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Brewing has updated a few of their standard processes to accommodate COVID-19, including adding hand sanitizer to the production schedule.

The first batch of hand sanitizer was released to a local grocery chain on Friday, March 27, and will continue to produce more for distribution to local grocery chains, hospitals and banks.

In addition to the hand sanitizer, the brewery is still selling packaged beer to-go as well as releasing new beers through the NOLA Brewing Taproom.

“We knew it was possible to make hand sanitizer here at the brewery and began the process of acquiring ingredients and packaging weeks ago. As soon as we were sure we could safely produce it, we began reaching out to those we thought would need it most in our community, like grocery stores and hospitals,” says Dylan Lintern, President and COO of NOLA Brewing. “While we believe beer is important for those who are self-quarantined, we know hand sanitizer is something truly beneficial and is becoming more and more difficult to acquire. We’re just trying to do our part to help.”

The hand sanitizer can be purchased from all Langenstein’s locations, as well as The Fresh Market and Calandro’s Supermarket.

The brewery also produced a very large amount for a local hospital and a local bank that is not available for purchase.

The brewery is NOT selling the hand sanitizer directly to individuals to help maintain a limited number of people coming to the taproom.

“We are still trying our best to maintain somewhat of a business-as-usual system here as well,” says Lintern,. “We are excited to still be able to release our April Lagniappe beer, ‘Boyfriend IPA’ as well as our April Offbeat collab, ‘Odin’s Kviek Ride’ soon!”

Eli Gay, NOLA Brewing’s newest Director of Customer Experience, will be spearheading these new taproom procedures that include special hours of 11am-6pm Monday-Friday and 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

All purchases are placed in advance via call ahead (504-896-9996×1) or online (https://squareup.com/market/nola-brewing/) for beer, Hop’d Tea, and NOLA Brewing merchandise. The specialty April beer releases will be available for pre-order online in April.

Please see attached for label images of NOLA Brewing’s Hand Sanitizer, Boyfriend IPA, and Odin’s Kveik Ride.

Please visit this link to view a previously recorded interview from Beer Bearings with Eli Gay on his introduction to NOLA Brewing and how we are handling the COVID-19 crisis.