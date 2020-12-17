No new COVID-19 restrictions in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will not impose any new COVID-19 restrictions right now.

The city was able to reduce its positivity rate to 4.75% staying below the 5% threshold.

The Mayor says though the numbers are trending in the right direction, Cantrell said the city has to pay close attention to the positivity rate.

“You’ve always heard me say our actions will dictate where we go and we as a city will follow the data of science and make decisions from there,” Cantrell said.

The Mayor maintains testing and receiving results in a timely manner has helped contol the spread of COVID-19.

“Continue to do what we know works. It’s proven. It’s a fact,” Cantrell said.

New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said this is still a “fragile situation” and the region’s COVID numbers are still higher than they were six weeks ago.

“We’re still seeing a high number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospitals locally as well as accepting transfers from across the state,” Dr. Avegno said.

The city wants people to continue doing what works: wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, especially during the holidays.

Avegno said, “The safest way to celebrate the holidays is to do so with your immediate household and avoid gatherings. If you do get together with others, please keep the group as small as possible and ensure that everyone is wearing a mask the entire time, indoors and outdoors.”

The city also mentioning it’s important to keep the positivity rate down so the new COVID-19 vaccines will be more effective.

Leaders know so many people are hearing a lot of information and misinformation about the vaccine, so over the coming weeks, they will begin a series of town halls to help clear the air.