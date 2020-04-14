No-fee debit card with up to $1,500 for needy families offered in California

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a campaign Monday to help impoverished residents who may be facing at least one more month of lost income.
The plan is designed to offer a no-fee debit card, dubbed the Angeleno Card, to residents who were beneath the federal poverty line before the COVID-19 crisis began and who had their income reduced by at least another 50% due to the outbreak.
The cards will come with $700, $1,100 or $1,500, depending on the size and income of each household, a news release stated.
All households must be within the city of Los Angeles.
Undocumented residents are eligible to apply, according to the release.
Applications must be filled out between 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. Thursday at hcidla.lacity.org or by calling 213-252-3040.
The link to the website, which was working early Tuesday morning, appeared to face a traffic overload later on and was not appearing for many users.
The program is a partnership between Mastercard and the nonprofit Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. Recipients may be randomly selected depending on the demand for the cards, Garcetti said.
To donate, visit mayorsfundla.org/angeleno/.