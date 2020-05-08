No brunch? No problem!

NEW ORLEANS, La. – For lots of families, Mother’s Day weekend often involves brunch at a fancy restaurant. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, alternatives are in oder. WGNO’s Stephanie Oswald found a couple of options that will still please Mom’s palate.

In Slidell, restaurant owner John Hodges has created a ‘Do-It-Yourself’ picnic, available for pick-up curbside at The Wine Garden on Saturday, or Sunday morning.

He remembers how much he enjoyed picnics as a child growing up in Scotland.

“It’s fun dining and it’s fun eating,” says Hodges, who compared picnic dining to playing with legos, where everyone creates their own meal.

You’ll need to supply the blanket and utensils, but his portable feast includes a large charcuterie platter, with five meats, five cheeses and all the fixings. That’s $75, and for an additional $25, you can add a dozen strawberries, chocolate dipped and coated with ‘mother of pearl’ sugar balls.

The charcuterie platter also comes with three bottles of wine or champagne, red or white, mix and match according to each customer’s taste. For more info, click here. Orders will be taken until 3 p.m. on Friday. There may be a few extras, so even if you miss the deadline, don’t despair. Discounted gift certificates are also available ($100 for $75; $50 for $40).

Another option, provided by Covey Rise Farms, is a ‘Do-It-Yourself’ farm to table experience.

The Hammond-based Farm is boxing up produce that would normally be sent to restaurant chefs, and making it available to the public.

“You’ll see a lot of tomatoes, potatoes; our summer squash is just coming in,” describes Sales Manager Austin Kirzner, who was managing a pop-up stand in Hammond on Thursday.

“It’s kind of like [the show] Chopped, where you open your box and get to see what’s inside,” says Kirzner.

For just $30, customers get enough veggies to feed a family of four for a week!

Covey Rise Farms will continue to do the pop-up sales as long as the pandemic continues. They are happening all over Louisiana, and four days a week, including Friday May 8, they are in metro New Orleans. Find the full schedule by clicking here.

But if you decide to gift your mom with produce, you may want to research some recipes too, after all, this Sunday is her day off.