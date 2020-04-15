New Testing Sites Opening in the River Parishes

LOUISIANA – New, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are set to open in the River Parishes this week. The sites will be located in Hahnville and Gramercy, and St. James and St. Charles Parishes will be jointly operating the sites. The sites are receiving support from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA.) GOHSEP worked with leaders in the River Parishes to determine where these testing sites would be located.

The St. Charles Parish testing site will be at Hahnville High School and will be open to all Louisiana residents. The site will be open daily at 8 am and will close at noon, or when they reach their 250 test capacity.

The St. James Parish testing site will be at Gramercy Elementary School. It will have a soft opening for seniors over 65 and first responders on Wednesday, April 15. It will be open for anyone 18 and up on Thursday, April 16. They will be open daily from 8 am until noon.

No one will be allowed to exit vehicles at the test sites. No vehicles with pets inside will be allowed through the testing site.

Candidates for testing must be over 18 years old and have a Louisiana ID. People will be assessed once they arrive at the site, and those meeting the minimum requirements for testing will proceed to the testing area and will be swabbed by a medic. Once the testing is complete, the vehicle will be directed off the site.