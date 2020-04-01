New pickup locations for those picking up boxes through ‘Food for Seniors’ program

NEW ORLEANS – With the disruption in the distribution chain due to the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans requests that all clients who have signed up to receive boxes through its Food for Seniors Program pick them up at the following locations:

Eastbank

• 7649 Townsend Place, New Orleans

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday

Westbank

• 1245 First Street, Harvey

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

12-5 p.m. on Wednesday

If seniors are unable to go out for the pick-up, someone can pick up the boxes on their behalf.

In this case, seniors should provide a note indicating they’ve given permission for their box to be picked up.

Food for Seniors is currently accepting enrollments for those who meet economic need and are 60+ years of age.

Please call 504-245-7207 for questions and enrollment.

We appreciate anything you can do to get the word out to your audiences as many in our community rely on this program.