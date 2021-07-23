New Orleans RTA mandates employees get COVID vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is mandating all of the agency’s employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a release, the RTA is requiring employees to provide proof of vaccination. On Monday, unvaccinated employees are being told they must get their first shot no later than July 29 and complete their second dose as instructed by their vaccine administrator.

“Providing a safe environment for our RTA employees and transit riders is the Board’s top concern” said Flozell Daniels, Jr., Chair, RTA Board of Commissioners. “Since March, 2020 we’ve implemented data-informed and community responsive policies to mitigate disparate impacts and best protect all members of our team and the riding public from exposure to COVID-19 and its variants – known and unknown.”

RTA CEO Alex Wiggins said, “This decision was made to protect the health and safety of our transit operators, administrative employees, and our ridership as the region sees increased COVID-19 transmission rates among the unvaccinated individuals.”

Meanwhile, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said, “By requiring vaccinations, it is a reminder to all agency employees and all residents that we have a responsibility to not only protect ourselves, but to protect the communities around us as well. This is a step in the right direction to prevent the rapid rate of the spread of COVID-19.”

The RTA has also re-instated mask requirements in all RTA offices regardless of individual vaccination status. Mask mandates in RTA vehicles have been in place since May 2020.