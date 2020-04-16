New Orleans reminds residents of eviction bans

NEW ORLEANS – The city of New Orleans wants to remind residents of the protocols currently in place regarding evictions against tenants during the pandemic.

The Mayor’s Office reminds all landlords and business owners to adhere to the orders put in place by the Governor and the Courts. There should be no evictions against anyone during this pandemic.

Residents who are being illegally evicted by their landlords should report them to 3-1-1.

If the eviction is in progress, the Orleans Parish Communication District will dispatch the Orleans Parish Constable, which has jurisdiction over that part of the city. If the eviction is planned for a future date, a 3-1-1 service request will be created and routed to the Constable’s Office.

“Protecting tenants’ rights during a time of a pandemic isn’t just the legal thing to do; it’s the right thing to do. We must get through this together and recognize the importance of protecting our most vulnerable residents and identifying our most critical needs. Housing is a top priority, and I want to remind everyone to adhere to the letter and spirit of the ban on evictions,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Renters should understand that they legally owe rent based on their lease agreements. Landlords may be willing to re-negotiate the amount under the circumstances, however they are under no legal obligation to do so.

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services provides free, civil legal aid to low-income people. A toll-free civil legal help hotline is now available to low-income residents of southeast Louisiana impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can access the hotline Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The hotline can be reached at 1 (844) 244-7871.