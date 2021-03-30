New Orleans remains cautious in light of Gov. Edwards easing COVID-19 restrictions in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards may be easing COVID-19 restrictions, but don’t expect things to change immediately in New Orleans.

City communication director Beau Tidwell says 34 percent of New Orleanians received at least one vaccine so far, and says about 20 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

However, Tidwell says the city will be cautious in moving forward, despite the Governor’s new orders.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell also addressed the city on Tuesday to talk public safety in the COVID era, and the reinstatement of overtime for the New Orleans Police Department and New Orleans Fire Department.

Cantrell’s full press conference can be seen below: