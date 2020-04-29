New Orleans receives PPE donation from Sherwin-Williams

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans received a generous donation of 1,000 N-95 protective masks from the home-improvement store, Sherwin-Williams.

Supplies are being processed by New Orleans Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness at the Smoothie King Center and will be distributed to a combination of healthcare and frontline workers.

“Sherwin-Williams applauds the City of New Orleans front-line workers who remain committed to protecting and supporting their communities during this health crisis. We’re pleased to donate protective masks at this challenging time, and we thank Mayor LaToya Cantrell for her efforts in rapidly distributing this essential equipment to those with the greatest need,” said Mary Garceau, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Sherwin-Williams. “We also thank our employees, who every day, make it possible for Sherwin-Williams to continue supporting communities across the country.”

“As regular PPE supply chains continue to be impacted worldwide, we are so grateful for this generous donation that will help keep our first responders and frontline workers safe and on the job,” said Collin Arnold, Director, New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The Smoothie King Center is the temporary site of New Orleans Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness’ City Logistics operations.