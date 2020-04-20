New Orleans Pride Festival cancelled

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, festival officials announced the cancellation of the New Orleans Pride Festival.

Officials affirm that the priority for New Orleans Pride is the health and safety of the attendees.

“We have been closely monitoring the information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and working with public health agencies and our partners in the City of New Orleans to stay abreast of what changes are happening.”

Based on the latest information, the New Orleans Pride Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the Pride Festival set to take place in 2020.

After many conversations with the Mayor’s office, the tough decision was made to cancel the 2020 event and look forward to June 11-13, 2021.

All event tickets and vendor/ parade registration fees will be refunded.

New Orleans Pride is one of the largest LGBTQ+ festivals in New Orleans and draws more than 90,000 people to the annual festival and parade.