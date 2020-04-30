New Orleans musicians find way to soothe the city with music

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The coronavirus and the social-distancing measures designed to fight it have nearly silenced the New Orleans music scene.

Bars and restaurants are shut down. The numerous festivals held in the spring have been cancelled. Weekly second-line parades on Sundays featuring brass bands have stopped.

The young musicians making a name for themselves busking on the streets in the French Quarter are gone.

Jazz funerals where mourners send off loved ones with a slow dirge and then an uplifting rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In” are over.

But some are still finding a way to play their music.