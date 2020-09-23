New Orleans may ease COVID-19 restrictions next week

NEW ORLEANS – Some relief for local businesses might come at the end of next week.

New Orleans Communications Director Beau Tidwell says that the city’s coronavirus data is trending in the right direction.

“We’re at a good place right now and what Dr. Avegno said to us this morning is if things hold as they are right now, they are looking pretty good,” Tidwell said. “The hope is by the end of next week we’ll be able to come out and announce what the next level is going to look like.”

Tidwell also says the city might remove some of the restrictions, but he didn’t specify what that may entail.