New Orleans launches PPE drive for first responders

NEW ORLEANS – Starting March 28, the city is launching a week-long personal protective equipment (PPE) drive for first responders who are in need of additional PPE.

“Our firefighters, police, and especially Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in New Orleans,” said New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold.

“Like many places around the world, orders of PPE equipment made back in November 2019 have yet to be filled and our supply is running low. Any additional equipment the public can donate at this time will help keep our first responders safe and out on the streets.”

Those individuals or businesses in the New Orleans area who have PPE and are willing to donate it to our first responders are asked to drop those items off at one of three re-purposed Salvation Army drop boxes next to New Orleans Fire Department firehouses.

Dropbox locations include:

Engine house 16: 2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Engine house 21: 3940 Paris Ave.

Engine house 27: 2118 Elysian Fields Ave.

Items accepted include unused, unopened:

Masks (surgical, P100, N95)

Gloves (latex or nitrile)

Disposable Medical Gowns

Goggles

Face Shields

Please wrap items in a plastic bag before dropping in the box.

Please do not drop items such as clothing or household goods, which could damage the PPE already in the box and render it unusable.

Do not drop PPE in any other Salvation Army box. The three PPE donation boxes are clearly labeled for PPE.

Donations will be collected from the drop boxes regularly by the NOFD and will be inventoried for use by EMS. The PPE donation drive will begin Saturday, March 28 and will last through Sunday, April 5 or until further notice.

For donations larger than what could fit in a drop box, you can contact ppedonations@nola.gov.