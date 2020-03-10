New Orleans International Airport provides update on coronavirus preparedness

NEW ORLEANS – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in coordination with the City of New Orleans (City), the New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is continuing to monitor the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Although there is one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Orleans Parish, the risk of the general public contracting coronavirus in New Orleans is currently low. At this time, since MSY does not have direct service to or from the high-risk areas, the Airport has seen no significant impacts on its operations.

Additionally, the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has not recommended postponing or canceling travel to New Orleans or any other cities in North America. A full list of CDC’s travel advisories can be found here.

Although the risk is low, the New Orleans Airport is taking precautions to prevent the spread of illnesses like the COVID-19 and protect its passengers and employees. In addition to normal cleaning procedures, the Airport’s janitorial team is conducting additional cleanings in frequently touched areas like hand rails, door handles and other hard surfaces. Hand sanitizing dispensers are located throughout the terminal for passengers and employees to use, and the Airport is in the process of increasing the amount available. Several restrooms are also located throughout the terminal both before and after security for travelers to wash their hands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Customs and Border Protection are providing screening and briefings to travelers from China at their initial points of entry into the United States. At this time, no screening for COVID-19 is taking place at MSY.

Passengers are encouraged to follow the CDC’s guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

These guidelines include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Anyone who recently traveled to a place experiencing COVID-19 transmission and begins to feel sick, is advised to stay home and call their doctor immediately.