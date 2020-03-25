New Orleans East Hospital opens drive-through COVID-19 testing center; appt. required

Medical personnel take samples of Tiffany Natalia at a “drive-thru” coronavirus testing lab set up by a local community center in West Palm Beach 75 miles north of Miami (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Beginning Wednesday, March 25, at 9 a.m., New Orleans East Hospital will open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center for symptomatic adults (18 and older) on the hospital campus.

“The New Orleans East Hospital has seen an influx of patients like every other healthcare facility throughout the city, region, and world,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, CEO of New Orleans East Hospital.

“The East continues to be a resilient community as evidenced by how much they fought and were successful in getting a full-service hospital back to this area. We desperately want to stop the spread of this infection and we’re grateful that we were able to secure some COVID-19 tests that will make it a little easier for members of our community to be screened and tested for this virus.”

Before coming to the hospital, residents are urged to FIRST call the LCMC Health COVID-19 Hotline at 504.962.6202 if you are experiencing fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, running nose, or any other cold-like symptom.

An over the phone screening will be conducted to evaluate if you need to come to the drive thru testing center. If you are advised to come to the drive thru testing site for further evaluation, on-site screening and testing will be done Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or as long as tests are available.

For the safety of everyone, residents are asked to keep their windows up on arrival until further instructions are provided. Residents should also have their ID and insurance card ready.

Results will be provided via phone within 5-7 business days.