New Orleans East Hospital establishes fund in memory of nurse who died of coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, LCMC sent out the following information regarding a fund that was set up in memory of Nurse Larrice Anderson.

On Tuesday, March 31, a loving member of our team, Larrice Anderson, passed away from complications due to the Coronavirus. A valued member of the New Orleans East Hospital family since August 2018, Nurse Anderson worked diligently in the Intensive Care Unit where she cared for the hospital’s sickest patients and was dedicated to her profession and those to whom she tended.

“The loss of our loved one has been profound and difficult for the New Orleans East Hospital. We had to pause for a moment to deal with our grief as a hospital family,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, CEO of New Orleans East Hospital. “While we see the number of cases and deaths across Louisiana continue to increase, Larrice is more than a number. She was a cherished friend to many, a wonderful mother of two children, Cerrice, 24 and Cedric, 16, and a valued care provider working hard to save her community.”

In honor of her memory, and in response to the many offers of support and expressions of appreciation, the New Orleans East Hospital has worked quickly with the family to establish an Employee Wellness Fund that will assist Larrice’s family as they go through the grieving process.

Donations can be made online via the New Orleans East Hospital website.

The hospital will give 100% of the contributions received to the family