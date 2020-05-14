New Orleans East Hospital discharged longest recovering COVID-19 patient

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, May 12, New Orleans East Hospital celebrated with its longest managed COVID-19 patient, Patricia Rodriguez, who was discharged after spending 35 days in the hospital.

With well wishes and jumbo cards celebrating her release, New Orleans East Hospital staff lined the hallway to say the best kind of goodbye to a patient who truly defied the odds.

“Ms. Rodriguez was suffering from some of the symptoms that have been identified with COVID-19,

including elevated temperature, cough, nausea, and shortness of breath,” said Velma Johnson, Director of ICU/Med-Surg/Telemetry. “Our team of health care professionals worked extensively to provide the expert care needed to restore her to good health.”

After 17 days on a ventilator, the family says they are grateful to everyone that helped in Ms. Rodriguez’s recovery.

They are working diligently to get her settled into rehab where she will continue to get better.