New Orleans Department of Sanitation issues ordinance reminders during COVID-19 stay home mandate

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation reminds residents and businesses in Orleans Parish to continue to adhere to City sanitation ordinances, particularly as we respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reminders for residents and businesses are as follows:

Trash Collection

Garbage must be placed curbside in containers with tight-fitting lids or in thick garbage bags that are properly secured in front of property locations.

Persons are not to place residential or commercial garbage in public litter cans

Containers must not block vehicular or pedestrian rights of ways .

Containers must be removed from the public rights of way after collections and stored on the user’s property

This is especially important as related to any business which has suspended its operations. Garbage and recycling containers left curbside obstruct the public rights of way and are often used by persons passing by and result in overflows.

Only properties with four units or less are eligible for collection by the City. This does NOT include hotels, restaurants or bars or properties which generate more than 35 gallons of solid waste at each scheduled collection in the French Quarter/Downtown Development District (FQ/DDD) or more than 95 gallons at each twice a week collection, outside of the FQ/DDD.

Bulky Waste Collection

Only those residential properties that are eligible for garbage collection by the City are also eligible for bulky waste collection. Commercial properties and other residential properties must make private arrangements for the collection and disposal of bulky waste. For more information on proper disposal of and what constitutes bulky waste residents can visit the City’s Department of Sanitation page by clicking here or by calling 311 for more info.

Business Sanitation

Private arrangements must be made to store and contain debris from construction projects. Construction debris must not block the public rights of way. Permanent dumpsters must also be screened from public view. Items and liquids are not to be blown into or poured down storm drains. More information about proper business sanitation practices can be found on the City’s Department of Sanitation page by clicking here.

Neutral Grounds & Public Right of Ways

Signs must not be placed on neutral grounds, utility poles, City facilities, bridges or between the sidewalk and the curb on public rights of way, unless specifically allowed under Section 134 of the City Code. And as a reminder residents and businesses should not litter. Property owners are responsible for the removal of garbage, trash, litter, grass cuttings or leaves on their premises, including the area extending 18 inches from the curb into the street.