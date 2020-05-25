New Orleans: Concern over coronavirus in Hispanic community

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are sounding the alarm after data from neighborhood testing showed that the city’s Hispanic community is being disproportionately infected with the coronavirus.

City health director Jennifer Avegno said that officials had analyzed the roughly 5,000 tests that had been done at testing sites around the city in recent weeks in partnership with Louisiana State University and LCMC Health.

They found that about 3% of blacks and whites who got tested were positive for the virus. But of Hispanics who got tested more than 20% were positive.