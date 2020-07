NEW ORLEANS – On Friday afternoon, Mayor Cantrell announced additional rules and regulations regarding the Phase Two reopening of Orleans Parish.

At this press conference, Mayor Cantrell announced the closure of all Orleans Parish bars.

“Since we have moved to Phase Two, the city has seen an unfavorable trend with the COVID-19 virus, this is something that we have been communicating to you all and to the public since we started into Phase Two. Since then, we kinda rolled back a little bit. We called it Phase One point five, because we had to do some further restrictions as we noticed again, the uptick in positive cases in our city. But you know what, almost doubling the daily average cases to approximately twice the threshold size of 50 cases per day. Increase in positivity rate from 2 to 3 percent, to over 6 percent in Orleans Parish. More than doubling of the COVID positive hospitalization rates, with overall saturation of the local healthcare system.” – Mayor Cantrell.

Starting tomorrow at 6am, all bars and restaurants in the City of New Orleans will be prohibited from selling takeout alcohol beverages. Additionally, gathering sizes are reduced to 25 persons inside and 50 persons outside. (Guidelines required)#MaskUpNOLA pic.twitter.com/3fDkZXbTvR — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 24, 2020

“Our primary goal at this point in the epidemic/pandemic is to suppress the virus necessary to a level that we can safely send our children back to school. Unfortunately, we are not there yet. This is evident in the recommendations that the White House issued this week for states, in which they recommend significant further restrictions, in the state of Louisiana. Looking at our trends in new cases, which continue to be in many respects, linked to social gatherings and bars, we don’t believe that we can get to the level we need, under the guidelines that we’ve been under the last few weeks. Our enforcement team has responded to numerous complaints, large gatherings of individuals, socializing with drinks, outside of bars, house parties, on the street, not wearing masks, not distancing, not adhering to gathering sizes. This is dangerous behavior that can lead to rapid transmission. So, for this reason, we will be prohibiting all takeout and drive-thru alcohol sales. Bars, regardless of whether or not they have a food permit, and restaurants, will not longer be allowed to make takeout or drive-thru sales of alcoholic beverages.” – Dr. Avegno