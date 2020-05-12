New Nexstar, Emerson College poll looks at reluctance to return to public spaces

NEW ORLEANS – A new poll conducted by Nexstar Media Group and Emerson College looks at just how eager people are to get back to their old routines.

About 2,400 people were polled in California, Texas, and Ohio. The majority say they won’t feel comfortable going back to the gym, even with social distancing.

The same people in California and Texas say they won’t feel comfortable at restaurants either. However, Ohio residents seem slightly more confident, with 51 percent of people polled in that state saying they wouldn’t mind eating out with social distancing.