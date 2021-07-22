Drastic increase in COVID-19 cases prompt Mayor Cantrell to implement new mask advisories

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With new cases on the rise, comes new developments in covid restrictions for some areas.

In Orleans Parish, Mayor Cantrell announced some changes to the current guidelines.

Addressing the city with words of encouragement, but also of warnings, Mayor Cantrell reported that the average daily cases of covid in Orleans Parish increased nine times over. The numbers jumping from 11 new cases on July 5, 2021, to 104 new cases just this past Tuesday.

Mayor Cantrell says, nearly all these new cases are a result of the Delta Variant. So, for safety, Orleans Parish is now under a “mask advisory,” which means mask-wearing is strongly recommended indoors.

While acknowledging this spike, the Mayor also says she believes we can overcome it once again.

“We’ve proven to be leaders not only in the state but, leaders in the United States of America. So I’m calling on all of our residents who have not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated,” Mayor Cantrell begged.

While urging those unvaccinated to go and get the shot, she also thanked those who have been vaccinated.

Since the Mayor’s announcement, the New Orleans School District now says that masks will be required for all students and staff –vaccinated or not– starting July 23, 2021.

Officials with NOLA Public Schools released a statement saying the requirement is designed to protect the youngest students who are the most vulnerable but cannot get the vaccine. The school district says the indoor mask mandate will stay in place until the city’s health data improves.

As new case numbers are released, we will update our viewers with the latest details. Stay tuned to WGNO News for more information.