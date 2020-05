New Louisiana unemployment applications lowest since March

America’s unemployment rate could match its lowest point in half a century when the Labor Department releases the May jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — State and federal data show that about 28,800 Louisiana residents filed for unemployment last week.

That’s more than 12 times as many as a year earlier, but the lowest number since pandemic precautions began pounding the state’s economy.

More than 321,700 people were getting state unemployment payments last week. That was down about 3,400 from the previous week but nearly 24 times the 13,500 people on unemployment a year earlier.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission did not immediately answer a query about whether slightly easing business restrictions might have done the same for unemployment.