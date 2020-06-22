New education survey shows students want to return to classroom

NEW ORLEANS – A new survey shows students would like to be back in classrooms in the fall, But many parents and teachers disagree.

NOLA Public Schools surveyed more than 7,000 people, with about 65 percent being parents, 20 percent students, and about 10 percent teachers.

A higher percentage of students said they want to be back in class than their parents. Teachers liked the idea even less.

And on the question of flexibility for students to learn in class or learn at home, parents were most concerned about that. But the number one concern for all three groups is minimizing the health risks to students and staff.