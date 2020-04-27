New COVID-19 test site opens in Lafourche Parish

RACELAND, La. – A new, state-supported Coronavirus testing site is now available for Louisiana residents in Lafourche Parish.

The test site is located at:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Range

3451 LA-182

Raceland, LA 70394

April 27: testing for first responders and seniors aged 65 and older only from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

April 28: begins testing for any Louisiana resident aged 18 and older from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The testing site will then be open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or until the maximum amount of tests have been administered.

Regulations for testing:

You must remain in your vehicle. This is drive-thru testing only.

You must have a Louisiana ID or driver’s license

Individuals will be required to perform a nasal swab on themselves

No individuals will be tested if there are pets inside the vehicle.