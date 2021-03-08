New CDC guidance affects 448k Louisianans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Monday on safe activities people can do after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This is so exciting. I’m just like blown away by this,” said Connie DeLeo, Infection Preventionist with Baton Rouge General.
This is the first step aimed at resuming some kind of normal activity for people who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots or one shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. That equals nearly 450-thousand people in Louisiana.
So what’s changed? The CDC suggested fully vaccinated people can be indoors with other fully vaccinated people without a face covering. Fully vaccinated people can also lose the mask indoors with a small group even if they haven’t been vaccinated as long as they aren’t high risk.
DeLeo explained, “I think we can go out and be with family and be with close friends and really feel comfortable doing that, but we still have to be cautious.”
What hasn’t changed is what you do in public. Wearing a mask, staying at least six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces are still highly recommended.
“Hopefully, as we move toward more people being vaccinated, our bubbles will get bigger and bigger to one day, and that’s what the hope is, our bubble will be our community again and that is what will be amazing,” added DeLeo.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose, giving the body time to build antibodies against the virus.