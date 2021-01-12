Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s where to make an appointment.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LOUISIANA – According to the Louisiana Department of Health, all 64 parishes in the state have doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Locations offering the vaccine have limited quantities, which means an appointment is required to receive one. All locations vary in appointment scheduling, so be sure to contact the site directly with any questions.

For a full list of locations with COVID-19 vaccines across the state, you can visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s website by clicking here.

As of January 12, the Louisiana Department of Health lists these locations offering the vaccine in our local parishes:

Orleans Parish

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake Terrace

1532 Robert E Lee Blvd.

Broad Avenue Pharmacy

1400 N Broad St.

Carr Drugs #1

3500 Holiday Dr.

CrescentCare Elysian Fields

1631 Elysian Fields Ave.

Crescent City Pharmacy

2240 Simon Bolivar Ave.

Michoud Pharmacy

4646 Michoud Blvd.

St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3

10200 Chef Menteur Hwy

Walgreens #2640

3227 Magazine St.

Walgreens #11414

3216 Gentilly Blvd.

Walgreens #15199

5518 Magazine St.

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Baptist

2820 Napoleon Ave.

Noela Health Care Center

13085 Chef Menteur Hwy

South Broad Community Health Center

3300 S Broad St.

DePaul Community Health Centers – Carrollton

3201 S Carollton Ave.

Jefferson Parish

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness

200 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness

2500 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna

2500 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna

A-1 Pharmacy Metairie, LLC

3501 Severn Ave., Metairie

Comeaux Pharmacy

2305 West Esplanade Ave., Kenner

NOLA Discount Pharmacy of Metairie

1107 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

Westbank Pharmacy

3709 Westbank Expressway, Harvey

Walgreens #3156

1556 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey

Walgreens #5230

818 Westbank Expressway, Westwego

Walgreens #13658

9705 Jefferson Hwy, River Ridge

All Saints Pharmacy

2124 38th St., Kenner

LaPharmacy

839 S. Clearview Pkwy, Jefferson

DePaul Community Health Centers

3715 Williams Blvd., Kenner

Jefferson Community Health Care Center InclusivCare

3932 Highway 90, Avondale

JeffCare East Jefferson Health Center

3616 S I-10 Service Road West, Metairie

Priority Health Care

12A Westbank Expressway, Gretna

St. Tammany Parish

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Covington

1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Slidell Memorial

1051 Gause Blvd., Slidell

Baham Pharmacy & Wellness

3916 Highway 22, Mandeville

Miley Meds Pharmacy, LLC

64288 Highway 41, Pearl River

Medicine Shoppe #0025

999 Robert Blvd., Slidell

Walgreens #3990

1203 Business 190, Covington

Walgreens #4007

1260 Front St., Slidell

Walgreens #11996

70997 Highway 59, Abita Springs

Finnan's Family Pharmacy

3044 Gause Blvd. East, Slidell

Lafourche Parish

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness St. Anne

108 Acadia Park Dr., Raceland

Willow Bark Pharmacy #2

606 Highway 20, Thibodaux

Willow Bark Pharmacy #1

2138 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma

Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Delta Drugs

27136 Highway 23, Port Sulphur

St. Bernard Parish

Walgreens #7415

100 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette

Walgreens #13586

4141 E. Judge Perez Dr., Meraux

St. Charles Parish

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness

13100 River Rd., Destrehan

NOLA Discount Pharmacy

3001 Ormond Blvd., Destrehan

St. James Parish

SouthStar Urgent Care

1665 Highway 3125, Gramercy

St. John the Baptist Parish

Medicine Shoppe #1030

70 Dominican Dr., LaPlace

Walgreens #5801

1815 W. Airline Hwy, LaPlace

Tangipahoa Parish

Albertsons/Savon #714

1801 W. Thomas St., Hammond

Floyd's Family Pharmacy

1625 Highway 51 N., Ponchatoula

Schilling Pharmacy

210 Avenue G., Kentwood

Channell Drugs

1812 W. Thomas St., Hammond

Drive-In Drug Store

228 S. First St., Amite

Ponchatoula Family Pharmacy

19008 Highway 22, Ponchatoula

Terrebonne Parish

Peoples Drug Store

7869 Main St., Houma

Pharmacy Express

1963 Prospect Blvd., Houma

Wolfe's Pharmacy

5458 Highway 56, Chauvin

Walgreens #7095

1435 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma

Start Community Health Center

235 Civic Center Blvd., Houma

Washington Parish

Creel’s Family Pharmacy, LLC

26496 Highway 62, Franklinton

Sumrall's Pharmacy

30304 Highway 21, Angie