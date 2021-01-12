Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s where to make an appointment.

LOUISIANA – According to the Louisiana Department of Health, all 64 parishes in the state have doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Locations offering the vaccine have limited quantities, which means an appointment is required to receive one. All locations vary in appointment scheduling, so be sure to contact the site directly with any questions.
For a full list of locations with COVID-19 vaccines across the state, you can visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s website by clicking here.
As of January 12, the Louisiana Department of Health lists these locations offering the vaccine in our local parishes:
Orleans Parish
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake Terrace
1532 Robert E Lee Blvd.
- Broad Avenue Pharmacy
1400 N Broad St.
- Carr Drugs #1
3500 Holiday Dr.
- CrescentCare Elysian Fields
1631 Elysian Fields Ave.
- Crescent City Pharmacy
2240 Simon Bolivar Ave.
- Michoud Pharmacy
4646 Michoud Blvd.
- St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3
10200 Chef Menteur Hwy
- Walgreens #2640
3227 Magazine St.
- Walgreens #11414
3216 Gentilly Blvd.
- Walgreens #15199
5518 Magazine St.
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Baptist
2820 Napoleon Ave.
- Noela Health Care Center
13085 Chef Menteur Hwy
- South Broad Community Health Center
3300 S Broad St.
- DePaul Community Health Centers – Carrollton
3201 S Carollton Ave.
Jefferson Parish
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness
200 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness
2500 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna
- A-1 Pharmacy Metairie, LLC
3501 Severn Ave., Metairie
- Comeaux Pharmacy
2305 West Esplanade Ave., Kenner
- NOLA Discount Pharmacy of Metairie
1107 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
- Westbank Pharmacy
3709 Westbank Expressway, Harvey
- Walgreens #3156
1556 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey
- Walgreens #5230
818 Westbank Expressway, Westwego
- Walgreens #13658
9705 Jefferson Hwy, River Ridge
- All Saints Pharmacy
2124 38th St., Kenner
- LaPharmacy
839 S. Clearview Pkwy, Jefferson
- DePaul Community Health Centers
3715 Williams Blvd., Kenner
- Jefferson Community Health Care Center InclusivCare
3932 Highway 90, Avondale
- JeffCare East Jefferson Health Center
3616 S I-10 Service Road West, Metairie
- Priority Health Care
12A Westbank Expressway, Gretna
St. Tammany Parish
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Covington
1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Slidell Memorial
1051 Gause Blvd., Slidell
- Baham Pharmacy & Wellness
3916 Highway 22, Mandeville
- Miley Meds Pharmacy, LLC
64288 Highway 41, Pearl River
- Medicine Shoppe #0025
999 Robert Blvd., Slidell
- Walgreens #3990
1203 Business 190, Covington
- Walgreens #4007
1260 Front St., Slidell
- Walgreens #11996
70997 Highway 59, Abita Springs
- Finnan’s Family Pharmacy
3044 Gause Blvd. East, Slidell
Lafourche Parish
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness St. Anne
108 Acadia Park Dr., Raceland
- Willow Bark Pharmacy #2
606 Highway 20, Thibodaux
- Willow Bark Pharmacy #1
2138 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma
Plaquemines Parish
- Plaquemines Delta Drugs
27136 Highway 23, Port Sulphur
St. Bernard Parish
- Walgreens #7415
100 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette
- Walgreens #13586
4141 E. Judge Perez Dr., Meraux
St. Charles Parish
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness
13100 River Rd., Destrehan
- NOLA Discount Pharmacy
3001 Ormond Blvd., Destrehan
St. James Parish
- SouthStar Urgent Care
1665 Highway 3125, Gramercy
St. John the Baptist Parish
- Medicine Shoppe #1030
70 Dominican Dr., LaPlace
- Walgreens #5801
1815 W. Airline Hwy, LaPlace
Tangipahoa Parish
- Albertsons/Savon #714
1801 W. Thomas St., Hammond
- Floyd’s Family Pharmacy
1625 Highway 51 N., Ponchatoula
- Schilling Pharmacy
210 Avenue G., Kentwood
- Channell Drugs
1812 W. Thomas St., Hammond
- Drive-In Drug Store
228 S. First St., Amite
- Ponchatoula Family Pharmacy
19008 Highway 22, Ponchatoula
Terrebonne Parish
- Peoples Drug Store
7869 Main St., Houma
- Pharmacy Express
1963 Prospect Blvd., Houma
- Wolfe’s Pharmacy
5458 Highway 56, Chauvin
- Walgreens #7095
1435 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma
- Start Community Health Center
235 Civic Center Blvd., Houma
Washington Parish
- Creel’s Family Pharmacy, LLC
26496 Highway 62, Franklinton
- Sumrall’s Pharmacy
30304 Highway 21, Angie