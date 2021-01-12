Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s where to make an appointment.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LOUISIANA – According to the Louisiana Department of Health, all 64 parishes in the state have doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Locations offering the vaccine have limited quantities, which means an appointment is required to receive one. All locations vary in appointment scheduling, so be sure to contact the site directly with any questions.

For a full list of locations with COVID-19 vaccines across the state, you can visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s website by clicking here.

As of January 12, the Louisiana Department of Health lists these locations offering the vaccine in our local parishes:

Orleans Parish

  • Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake Terrace
    1532 Robert E Lee Blvd.
  • Broad Avenue Pharmacy
    1400 N Broad St.
  • Carr Drugs #1
    3500 Holiday Dr.
  • CrescentCare Elysian Fields
    1631 Elysian Fields Ave.
  • Crescent City Pharmacy
    2240 Simon Bolivar Ave.
  • Michoud Pharmacy
    4646 Michoud Blvd.
  • St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3
    10200 Chef Menteur Hwy
  • Walgreens #2640
    3227 Magazine St.
  • Walgreens #11414
    3216 Gentilly Blvd.
  • Walgreens #15199
    5518 Magazine St.
  • Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Baptist
    2820 Napoleon Ave.
  • Noela Health Care Center
    13085 Chef Menteur Hwy
  • South Broad Community Health Center
    3300 S Broad St.
  • DePaul Community Health Centers – Carrollton
    3201 S Carollton Ave.

Jefferson Parish

  • Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness
    200 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner
  • Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness
    2500 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna
  • A-1 Pharmacy Metairie, LLC
    3501 Severn Ave., Metairie
  • Comeaux Pharmacy
    2305 West Esplanade Ave., Kenner
  • NOLA Discount Pharmacy of Metairie
    1107 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
  • Westbank Pharmacy
    3709 Westbank Expressway, Harvey
  • Walgreens #3156
    1556 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey
  • Walgreens #5230
    818 Westbank Expressway, Westwego
  • Walgreens #13658
    9705 Jefferson Hwy, River Ridge
  • All Saints Pharmacy
    2124 38th St., Kenner
  • LaPharmacy
    839 S. Clearview Pkwy, Jefferson
  • DePaul Community Health Centers
    3715 Williams Blvd., Kenner
  • Jefferson Community Health Care Center InclusivCare
    3932 Highway 90, Avondale
  • JeffCare East Jefferson Health Center
    3616 S I-10 Service Road West, Metairie
  • Priority Health Care
    12A Westbank Expressway, Gretna

St. Tammany Parish

  • Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington
  • Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Slidell Memorial
    1051 Gause Blvd., Slidell
  • Baham Pharmacy & Wellness
    3916 Highway 22, Mandeville
  • Miley Meds Pharmacy, LLC
    64288 Highway 41, Pearl River
  • Medicine Shoppe #0025
    999 Robert Blvd., Slidell
  • Walgreens #3990
    1203 Business 190, Covington
  • Walgreens #4007
    1260 Front St., Slidell
  • Walgreens #11996
    70997 Highway 59, Abita Springs
  • Finnan’s Family Pharmacy
    3044 Gause Blvd. East, Slidell

Lafourche Parish

  • Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness St. Anne
    108 Acadia Park Dr., Raceland
  • Willow Bark Pharmacy #2
    606 Highway 20, Thibodaux
  • Willow Bark Pharmacy #1
    2138 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma

Plaquemines Parish

  • Plaquemines Delta Drugs
    27136 Highway 23, Port Sulphur

St. Bernard Parish

  • Walgreens #7415
    100 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette
  • Walgreens #13586
    4141 E. Judge Perez Dr., Meraux

St. Charles Parish

  • Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness
    13100 River Rd., Destrehan
  • NOLA Discount Pharmacy
    3001 Ormond Blvd., Destrehan

St. James Parish

  • SouthStar Urgent Care
    1665 Highway 3125, Gramercy

St. John the Baptist Parish

  • Medicine Shoppe #1030
    70 Dominican Dr., LaPlace
  • Walgreens #5801
    1815 W. Airline Hwy, LaPlace

Tangipahoa Parish

  • Albertsons/Savon #714
    1801 W. Thomas St., Hammond
  • Floyd’s Family Pharmacy
    1625 Highway 51 N., Ponchatoula
  • Schilling Pharmacy
    210 Avenue G., Kentwood
  • Channell Drugs
    1812 W. Thomas St., Hammond
  • Drive-In Drug Store
    228 S. First St., Amite
  • Ponchatoula Family Pharmacy
    19008 Highway 22, Ponchatoula

Terrebonne Parish

  • Peoples Drug Store
    7869 Main St., Houma
  • Pharmacy Express
    1963 Prospect Blvd., Houma
  • Wolfe’s Pharmacy
    5458 Highway 56, Chauvin
  • Walgreens #7095
    1435 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma
  • Start Community Health Center
    235 Civic Center Blvd., Houma

Washington Parish

  • Creel’s Family Pharmacy, LLC
    26496 Highway 62, Franklinton
  • Sumrall’s Pharmacy
    30304 Highway 21, Angie

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News