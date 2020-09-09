Nearly 600 LSU Community members have tested positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE – The TIGER Check Daily Symptom Checker has identified 591 positive COVID-19 cases since LSU began administering the test last month.

Forty-seven positive tests results were reported during the first testing period beginning August 15, according to a new dashboard published by LSU. The dashboard is updated with new numbers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The number of positive test results jumped to 182 in the second testing period, which occurred between August 25 and August 29. Since then, the number of positive COVD-19 tests has fallen steadily, from 137 on September 1 to 123 on September 3 and 102 on September 6.

The testing program targets nearly 40,000 LSU students, faculty, and staff members. Not all individuals were on campus at any time when they contracted the virus, according to LSU.

The latest numbers will be released this afternoon.