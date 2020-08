BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Health has added nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths to the stat’s tally overnight.

The latest report from the LDH has the total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana at 136,737. That’s an increase of 1,298 from yesterday’s total of 135,439.

There have now been 4,307 deaths attributes to coronavirus statewide, an increase of 28 from yesterday’s total of 4.279.

