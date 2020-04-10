Navajo Nation President quarantined

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The president and vice president of the Navajo Nation were self-quarantined Thursday after coming into proximity earlier in the week with a first responder who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said in a news release that they have been wearing gloves and masks as they visit Navajo communities afflicted by the pandemic and they showed no obvious symptoms of infection. Confirmed coronavirus infections climbed to 558 with 22 related deaths as of Thursday across the sprawling Navajo Nation that overlaps portions of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.