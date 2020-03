NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, the National WWII Museum announced it’s temporary closure, effective immediately. Currently, the re-opening date has not been set.

The following statement was sent out, and can be seen on the museum’s website.

To help protect the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers, The National WWII Museum will temporarily close to the public, effective Saturday, March 14.

Today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the closure of all K-12 public schools throughout the state, along with a halt on all public gatherings of over 250 people. Likewise, a significant number of national museums across the country, including the Smithsonian and all presidential museums and libraries, have already closed their doors to help support community health and wellbeing.

At this time, we are uncertain of how long the Museum will be closed and will closely monitor national, state, and local advisories to determine when it is appropriate to reopen. All public programs and events scheduled during the closure will be cancelled or postponed; BB’s Stage Door Canteen, The American Sector and Jeri Nims Soda Shop will also temporarily cease operations. The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center will remain open to guests at this time.

We recognize that the Museum provides an important outlet for inspiration and reflection, which seems more important now than ever. Our institution provides a wide range of free online resources which will remain available during the temporary closure of our physical campus. Our website features oral histories, archival images, links to our podcasts, digital collections, and other digital content which we will continue to update throughout our closure. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Livestream, and YouTube.

We greatly appreciate everyone’s flexibility and patience as we navigate this unprecedented circumstance together and we thank you for your continued support of The National WWII Museum.