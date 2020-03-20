Groceris available in bulk from Natco Food Service in Reserve

RESERVE, LA – In response to COVID-19 restaurant closures and empty grocery store shelves, Natco Food Service, a Greater New Orleans area food supply, provisions and distribution company that has served South Louisiana since 1925, announces that it will sell bundles of proteins such as beef, chicken, pork, sausage and steak to the public.

While Natco normally sells food and provisions to commercial customers and restaurateurs, the company is welcoming the public to purchase goods that are growing increasingly hard to find in neighborhood markets.

“We are a family-owned, local company so we know good and well what our community has been through in the past and how it will prepare to face what’s happening now. Naturally, people are scared of this threat which leads to a run on the normal supplies. We want to be an alternative for people who don’t know where else to go to stock up for food to feed their families,” said Natco President, Anne Babin.

Starting March 19, orders will be fulfilled from the Natco facility, at 321 West Tenth Street in Reserve, during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to call or direct message via social media ahead of time to place their order and request curbside pickup if they so choose.

Orders placed upon arrival will be purchased and completed on a first come, first serve basis. Credit Cards, Cash, PayPal, Venmo are the acceptable forms of payment.

Guests can order from an Á La Carte menu that currently features:

15 Dozen Large Loose Eggs – $20.00

15 Dozen Extra Large Loose Eggs – $30.00

20 8oz Filet Mignon – $250.00

10 LB Case of 4oz Filet Tails – $50.00

6 LB (avg.) Whole Filet Roast – $50.00

17 LB (avg.) Whole Ribeye Choice – $125.00

10 LB Pork Chops – $25.00

10 LB Choice Ribeye Steak (14oz) – $150.00

10 LB Ground Beef – $25.00

5 LB Ground Beef – $13.50

10 LB Bag of Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast – $15.00

5 LB Whole Chicken – $6.00,

4 10 LB Bag Chicken Thighs – $60.00,

40 LB 8 Piece Chicken – $60.00

10 LB Smoked Sausage – $35.00

4 1 Gallon Crates of Whole White Milk – $10.00

Until any restrictions from State or Federal levels indicate otherwise, Natco plans to sell protein products to the public for the foreseeable future or until supplies last.

“We are well-stocked and well-supplied especially with restaurants closing and placing fewer orders. It felt like the right thing to do to give the public access to our products. It’s what our father and great-grandfather would have wanted to do, too,” said John Lalla, Natco’s CEO.