‘My body, my choice’ Protestors rally outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital against vaccine mandate

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Protesters are rallying outside Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette following the decision to issue a mandated COVID-19 vaccine for their health care workers.

Not everyone there is a health care worker, many people say they are just here to support them.

The people I spoke with say this rally is about the freedom of choice.

Many people say they don’t believe health care workers should have mandated vaccines.

They say they believe hospital employees should have the freedom to choose whether or not they want to get vaccinated.

The protesters tell me the crowd should get bigger as the evening goes on, as more and more employees at Our Lady of Lourdes will be joining the rally as they get off of work.

Administrators at Our Lady of Lourdes announced their workforce vaccine requirement earlier this month.

Ochsner Lafayette General Health also announced a vaccine mandate for their employees on Tuesday.