Musician Kermit Ruffins dishes out free COVID-19 vaccines and red beans at ‘Mother-in-Law-Lounge’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — All aboard to musician Kermit Ruffins’s Mother-In-Law-Lounge, where they aren’t only serving up your favorite liquor shots, but now you can get your free COVID-19 shot!

“I think people are shy about going to the vaccine areas, but coming to the bar where they hang out every day of the week might be easier for them,” Ruffins said.

55-year old Nadra Enai heard about this vaccination event on Instagram.

“This was something on my checklist and I finally got around to checking it off today. Most people have phobias of medical facilities, but if you come to a nightclub or some other familiar spot, that should remove some of the hesitancy,” he said.

Everyone who got a vaccine also got free fried chicken and red beans and rice.

“Good food, have lunch, get vaccinated and be safe. It is really important that everyone gets vaccinated so the music comes back,” Ruffins said.

In addition to vaccines, over in Jefferson Parish, there are two new testing sites, one at the Delta Playground and the other at the Bonnabel Boat Launch.

“I live down on Cleary so it is very convenient for me, it has been nice and easy,” Gerry Provance said.

And whether it is testing or a vaccine, every test and shot can help fight the pandemic.

“I’m just a small drop in the ocean. I don’t know if my presence will make a difference, but if so the better,” Enzi said.

This vaccination event was sponsored by State Representative Candace N. Newell, Kermit Ruffins, and the Louisiana Department of Health. The Louisiana National Guard administered the vaccines.

