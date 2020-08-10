Multiple agencies now working together to reduce large gatherings under Claiborne corridor

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department along with several other city agencies are working together to reduce large gatherings under the Claiborne corridor, and to halt the operation of vendors that are operating without proper permits.

In recent weeks, the NOPD has received reports of several vendors operating in violation of the code of the City of New Orleans under the Claiborne corridor which has resulted in large groups gathering while patronizing their businesses. This is in violation of the public health guidelines currently in effect under phase 2 of our City’s COVID-19 response.

The Department of Public Works has placed signs under the Claiborne corridor from Orleans to St. Bernard avenues to warn vendors that no vending or alcohol sales are allowed without proper permits.

Beginning the weekend of Saturday, August 15, 2020, the NOPD will enforce these regulations, and halt the operation of any vendors operating in violation. Vendors without proper permits will be cited with summons, ordered to cease business and vacate the area immediately.

People interested in permits should visit One-Stop Permitting Office at www.nola.gov, or contact them at (504) 658-7125 or (504) 658-7100 for more information. Vendors who have legitimate permits can operate for the time allotted for the specific permit. Second Line vendor permits are not valid.