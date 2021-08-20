MSDH Warning: Do not use ivermectin products for animals to treat COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the Mississippi Poison Control Center has received an increase in calls due to livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin taken to prevent or treat COVID-19 infection.

MSDH leaders said animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans. They said you should not take drugs made for animals in any form.

If you need help, call the Mississippi Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.