MSDH provides update on COVID-19 Delta variant

NEW ORLEANS — Residents are speaking out about crime in their communities. A new study asked 800 random residents, 100 from each district in New Orleans, what they think about city's crime rate and the officers who respond.

The New Orleans Crime Coalition's latest study shows that 74% of residents believe that crime is worse than it was last year. The study also shows that satisfaction with the New Orleans Police Department is down five points to 52% compared to 57% in 2020.

The study also shows that 85% of residents negatively rate NOPD's performance for investigating and solving car thefts and breaks-ins. Law enforcement experts say most New Orleanians understand that the NOPD has a lot on their plate.

"They also recognize that our police department is being asked to do an awful lot, perhaps with very little. I suppose in this world we're all being asked to do more with less, and our police department is no different," said Melanie Talia, President and CEO of New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the NOPD addressed the survey's findings, saying they look forward to using the feedback to improve.

"I welcome that survey. I am always interested in seeing what our community is feeling and what they are seeing. This is a learning opportunity for us to see where we can improve. We know we're not perfect," said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

The crime issue can't just rest in the hands of police. It's a problem that has to be addressed by the entire community.

"Violence is seemingly increasing, and we need help. We need the community to help, we need the district attorney to help, and we need the criminal justice system to do its job," said Talia.