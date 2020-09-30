Mother-in-Law Lounge ordered to shut down after Phase 2 violations

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has ordered the immediate closure of two venues for repeated Phase 2 violations.

Kermit’s Tremé Mother-in-Law Lounge and a neighboring venue received the orders.

The following statement is from a City Hall spokesperson:

“After ignoring repeated calls and warnings to stop violating the rules and guidelines relative to the opening of bars, the owners and management of these venues, left us with no other options, but to immediately shut them down by means of formal legal notice, i.e.. cease and desist orders.



These specific locations identified as: 1500 N. Claiborne Ave, better known as the Mother in Law Lounge and 1544 N. Claiborne Ave, were both operating as bars and selling alcohol without the proper license.



These two locations have contributed to major problems with large gathering of massive crowds under the N. Claiborne bridge between Esplanade and St. Bernard Ave. The primary concern was the threat of potential community spread of the Covid-19 virus, in addition to other concerns of public safety.”