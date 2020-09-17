Monroe Regional Airport director warns airports won’t look like they did pre-pandemic until mid-2021

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Airport director Ron Phillips says over the last few weeks, they’ve seen a 50% increase in passengers coming through the airport, and he warns that it may take months until the airport looks the way it did pre-pandemic.

Monroe Regional Airport added new cleaning systems since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

however, recently they’ve added something new for extra safety.

“We have installed temperature sensors in all of the entrances so that way if people want to check their temperature when they come to the terminal, we have temperature monitors strategically located,” said Phillips.

As the pandemic goes on, Phillips says the airport won’t look the way it did prior to COVID-19 for awhile.

“What we’ve been hearing nationwide is that we can expect a slight increase, but things won’t be back to pre-pandemic numbers until probably uh, mid-2021 or the third quarter,” said Phillips.

Phillips says while it may take up to a year for the airport to look the way it did before COVID-19, he wants passengers to know that he’s doing everything he can to provide a safe and clean environment for everyone.