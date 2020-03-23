Monday COVID-19 Update: 1,172 cases statewide, death toll up to 34

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, the Lousiana Department of Health announced that there are now 1,172 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Louisiana.

The number of coronavirus related fatalities skyrocketed overnight. As of Monday morning, 34 people have died from the virus statewide.

In Orleans Parish, the epicenter of the pandemic in Louisiana, 561 cases have been confirmed, and 20 people have died.

Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 252.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 41 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 1,634 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 4,314 tests.

The next LDH update will come at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 24.