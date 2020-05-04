Monday Coronavirus Update: Louisiana cases reach 29,673 with 1,991 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 29,673.

The latest tally sets the death total at 1,991.

Of the 29,673 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,502 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 220 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 20,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Orleans Parish now has 6,557 confirmed cases, with 447 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 6,426 cases and 377 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.