Monday Coronavirus Update: Louisiana cases reach 27,068 with 1,697 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 1,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 27,068.

The latest tally sets the death total at 1,697.

Of the 27,068 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,683 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 262 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 17,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Orleans Parish now has 6,365 confirmed cases, with 406 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 6,104 cases and 331 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.