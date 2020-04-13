Monday Coronavirus Update: 21,016 cases statewide and 884 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest numbers at noon today.

The total number of cases statewide reached 21,016.

The latest tally sets the death total at 884.

Of the 21,016 cases in Louisiana right now, 2,134 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 461 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Over 100,000 tests for the deadly virus have been completed by commercial businesses so far, while the LDH has completed just over 5,500 tests.

Orleans Parish now has 5,651 confirmed cases, with 244 deaths, while Jefferson Parish now has 5,088 cases and 186 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The coronavirus has now reached every parish in the state of Louisiana.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.