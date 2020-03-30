Monday: 185 deaths and 4,025 COVID-19 cases statewide

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped to 4,025 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 185 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

In Orleans Parish alone, 1,480 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 838.

LDH bar graph of COVID-19 cases and deaths according to age group.

Currently, 1,158 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 385 patients require ventilation.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 59 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 3,180 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 30,853 tests.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.

Check back on Tuesday at noon for the latest numbers from the LDH.