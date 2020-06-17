Mitch Landrieu’s fellowship program aims to help South’s leaders promote equity

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An organization founded by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has re-launched a fellowship program to help elected leaders in the South promote racial and economic equity.

Applications opened Monday for the UNUM Fellows program, a project of Landrieu’s E Pluribus Unum organization.

The UNUM Fellows program had been put on hold after a March opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the program’s aims, according to a news release from the organization, is to help participating leaders gain insights into structural racism and develop projects to promote and sustain economic equity.