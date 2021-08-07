Mississippi State temporarily requiring face masks for employees, students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) announced they will temporarily require masks for all indoor activities and in all indoor locations on campus at the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester.

Leaders said they updated the policy due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. They made the decision based on guidance from the Miss. Board of Trustees of Institutions of Higher Learning and the Miss. State Department of Health (MSDH).

After the first few weeks of the semester, MSU leaders hope they may be able to move to mask-optional policies if the number of cases on campus and in the community decreases, and vaccination rates go up. Officials said they will regularly reevaluate the need to continue the mask requirement.

“We believe this significant preventative measure will enable us to safeguard activities like tailgating, student events, and other normal parts of university life,” the university said in a statement.

If you would like to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit https://covidvaccine.msstate.edu or by call 662-325-7535. Click here to read the university’s full COVID-19 policy.