Mississippi sees spike in Coronavirus cases

BILOXI, Miss. – Mississippi saw 273 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the largest increase since counting in the state began.

This brings Mississippi’s total number of cases up to 3,360 with 122 deaths being reported. The April 15 report shows 11 more deaths from the previous day.

The cases continue to rise around the state’s capital of Jackson, with Hinds County showing 280 cases of the virus.

While the majority of Mississippi’s counties are reporting cases, those showing the largest impact by COVID-19 include Hinds, Desoto, Jackson, Lauderdale, Harrison, and Forrest counties.